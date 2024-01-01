1 Bolivian boliviano to Jamaican dollars
Convert BOB to JMD at the real exchange rate
BOB to JMD conversion chart
1 BOB = 22.86990 JMD
0
|1 BOB to JMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|22.9019
|22.9188
|Low
|22.7879
|22.6104
|Average
|22.8471
|22.7820
|Change
|-0.14%
|1.06%
1 BOB to JMD stats
The performance of BOB to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.9019 and a 30 day low of 22.7879. This means the 30 day average was 22.8471. The change for BOB to JMD was -0.14.
The performance of BOB to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9188 and a 90 day low of 22.6104. This means the 90 day average was 22.7820. The change for BOB to JMD was 1.06.
|Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Jamaican Dollar
|1 BOB
|22.86990 JMD
|5 BOB
|114.34950 JMD
|10 BOB
|228.69900 JMD
|20 BOB
|457.39800 JMD
|50 BOB
|1,143.49500 JMD
|100 BOB
|2,286.99000 JMD
|250 BOB
|5,717.47500 JMD
|500 BOB
|11,434.95000 JMD
|1000 BOB
|22,869.90000 JMD
|2000 BOB
|45,739.80000 JMD
|5000 BOB
|114,349.50000 JMD
|10000 BOB
|228,699.00000 JMD