Bolivian boliviano to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Jamaican dollars is currently 22.870 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.264% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 22.951 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 22.810 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.513% decrease in value.