Jamaican dollars to Armenian drams today

Convert JMD to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
2,486.82 amd

J$1.000 JMD = ֏2.487 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.49062.4985
Low2.47512.4751
Average2.48202.4872
Change0.15%-0.11%
1 JMD to AMD stats

The performance of JMD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4906 and a 30 day low of 2.4751. This means the 30 day average was 2.4820. The change for JMD to AMD was 0.15.

The performance of JMD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4985 and a 90 day low of 2.4751. This means the 90 day average was 2.4872. The change for JMD to AMD was -0.11.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 JMD2.48682 AMD
5 JMD12.43410 AMD
10 JMD24.86820 AMD
20 JMD49.73640 AMD
50 JMD124.34100 AMD
100 JMD248.68200 AMD
250 JMD621.70500 AMD
500 JMD1,243.41000 AMD
1000 JMD2,486.82000 AMD
2000 JMD4,973.64000 AMD
5000 JMD12,434.10000 AMD
10000 JMD24,868.20000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jamaican Dollar
1 AMD0.40212 JMD
5 AMD2.01060 JMD
10 AMD4.02119 JMD
20 AMD8.04238 JMD
50 AMD20.10595 JMD
100 AMD40.21190 JMD
250 AMD100.52975 JMD
500 AMD201.05950 JMD
1000 AMD402.11900 JMD
2000 AMD804.23800 JMD
5000 AMD2,010.59500 JMD
10000 AMD4,021.19000 JMD