1000 amd
396.34 jmd

1.00000 AMD = 0.39634 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:2 UTC
AMD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 JMD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jamaican Dollar
1 AMD0.39634 JMD
5 AMD1.98168 JMD
10 AMD3.96336 JMD
20 AMD7.92672 JMD
50 AMD19.81680 JMD
100 AMD39.63360 JMD
250 AMD99.08400 JMD
500 AMD198.16800 JMD
1000 AMD396.33600 JMD
2000 AMD792.67200 JMD
5000 AMD1981.68000 JMD
10000 AMD3963.36000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 JMD2.52311 AMD
5 JMD12.61555 AMD
10 JMD25.23110 AMD
20 JMD50.46220 AMD
50 JMD126.15550 AMD
100 JMD252.31100 AMD
250 JMD630.77750 AMD
500 JMD1261.55500 AMD
1000 JMD2523.11000 AMD
2000 JMD5046.22000 AMD
5000 JMD12615.55000 AMD
10000 JMD25231.10000 AMD