100 Jersey pounds to Comorian francs

Convert JEP to KMF at the real exchange rate

100 jep
57,738 kmf

£1.000 JEP = CF577.4 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High586.0270586.0270
Low577.3800571.4890
Average583.3971580.0759
Change-0.73%0.61%
1 JEP to KMF stats

The performance of JEP to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 586.0270 and a 30 day low of 577.3800. This means the 30 day average was 583.3971. The change for JEP to KMF was -0.73.

The performance of JEP to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 586.0270 and a 90 day low of 571.4890. This means the 90 day average was 580.0759. The change for JEP to KMF was 0.61.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Comorian Franc
1 JEP577.38000 KMF
5 JEP2,886.90000 KMF
10 JEP5,773.80000 KMF
20 JEP11,547.60000 KMF
50 JEP28,869.00000 KMF
100 JEP57,738.00000 KMF
250 JEP144,345.00000 KMF
500 JEP288,690.00000 KMF
1000 JEP577,380.00000 KMF
2000 JEP1,154,760.00000 KMF
5000 JEP2,886,900.00000 KMF
10000 JEP5,773,800.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jersey pound
1 KMF0.00173 JEP
5 KMF0.00866 JEP
10 KMF0.01732 JEP
20 KMF0.03464 JEP
50 KMF0.08660 JEP
100 KMF0.17320 JEP
250 KMF0.43299 JEP
500 KMF0.86598 JEP
1000 KMF1.73196 JEP
2000 KMF3.46392 JEP
5000 KMF8.65980 JEP
10000 KMF17.31960 JEP