Jersey pounds to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert JEP to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
150,311 bdt

£1.000 JEP = Tk150.3 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JEP to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.6990152.6990
Low149.5250136.9080
Average151.3004149.2405
Change-0.06%9.09%
1 JEP to BDT stats

The performance of JEP to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.6990 and a 30 day low of 149.5250. This means the 30 day average was 151.3004. The change for JEP to BDT was -0.06.

The performance of JEP to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.6990 and a 90 day low of 136.9080. This means the 90 day average was 149.2405. The change for JEP to BDT was 9.09.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bangladeshi Taka
1 JEP150.31100 BDT
5 JEP751.55500 BDT
10 JEP1,503.11000 BDT
20 JEP3,006.22000 BDT
50 JEP7,515.55000 BDT
100 JEP15,031.10000 BDT
250 JEP37,577.75000 BDT
500 JEP75,155.50000 BDT
1000 JEP150,311.00000 BDT
2000 JEP300,622.00000 BDT
5000 JEP751,555.00000 BDT
10000 JEP1,503,110.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Jersey pound
1 BDT0.00665 JEP
5 BDT0.03326 JEP
10 BDT0.06653 JEP
20 BDT0.13306 JEP
50 BDT0.33264 JEP
100 BDT0.66529 JEP
250 BDT1.66321 JEP
500 BDT3.32643 JEP
1000 BDT6.65285 JEP
2000 BDT13.30570 JEP
5000 BDT33.26425 JEP
10000 BDT66.52850 JEP