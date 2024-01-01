10 Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums
Convert INR to BTN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 INR to BTN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.0002
|1.0005
|Low
|0.9990
|0.9954
|Average
|0.9998
|0.9997
|Change
|-0.05%
|-0.13%
|View full history
1 INR to BTN stats
The performance of INR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.9990. This means the 30 day average was 0.9998. The change for INR to BTN was -0.05.
The performance of INR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.9954. This means the 90 day average was 0.9997. The change for INR to BTN was -0.13.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Indian rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
|1 INR
|0.99904 BTN
|5 INR
|4.99518 BTN
|10 INR
|9.99036 BTN
|20 INR
|19.98072 BTN
|50 INR
|49.95180 BTN
|100 INR
|99.90360 BTN
|250 INR
|249.75900 BTN
|300 INR
|299.71080 BTN
|500 INR
|499.51800 BTN
|600 INR
|599.42160 BTN
|1000 INR
|999.03600 BTN
|2000 INR
|1,998.07200 BTN
|5000 INR
|4,995.18000 BTN
|10000 INR
|9,990.36000 BTN
|25000 INR
|24,975.90000 BTN
|50000 INR
|49,951.80000 BTN
|100000 INR
|99,903.60000 BTN
|1000000 INR
|999,036.00000 BTN
|1000000000 INR
|999,036,000.00000 BTN