250 Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert INR to BTN at the real exchange rate

250 inr
249.76 btn

₹1.000 INR = Nu.0.9990 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00021.0005
Low0.99900.9954
Average0.99980.9997
Change-0.05%-0.13%
1 INR to BTN stats

The performance of INR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.9990. This means the 30 day average was 0.9998. The change for INR to BTN was -0.05.

The performance of INR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.9954. This means the 90 day average was 0.9997. The change for INR to BTN was -0.13.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR0.99904 BTN
5 INR4.99518 BTN
10 INR9.99036 BTN
20 INR19.98072 BTN
50 INR49.95180 BTN
100 INR99.90360 BTN
250 INR249.75900 BTN
300 INR299.71080 BTN
500 INR499.51800 BTN
600 INR599.42160 BTN
1000 INR999.03600 BTN
2000 INR1,998.07200 BTN
5000 INR4,995.18000 BTN
10000 INR9,990.36000 BTN
25000 INR24,975.90000 BTN
50000 INR49,951.80000 BTN
100000 INR99,903.60000 BTN
1000000 INR999,036.00000 BTN
1000000000 INR999,036,000.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN1.00097 INR
5 BTN5.00485 INR
10 BTN10.00970 INR
20 BTN20.01940 INR
50 BTN50.04850 INR
100 BTN100.09700 INR
250 BTN250.24250 INR
500 BTN500.48500 INR
1000 BTN1,000.97000 INR
2000 BTN2,001.94000 INR
5000 BTN5,004.85000 INR
10000 BTN10,009.70000 INR