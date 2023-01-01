250 Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert INR to BTN at the real exchange rate

250 inr
250.00 btn

1.00000 INR = 0.99999 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689651.1073592.10221.463421.617510.93106518.7399
1 GBP1.1507911.27425105.9841.683991.861311.0714621.5644
1 USD0.903050.784775183.17351.321551.460710.840816.9232
1 INR0.01085750.00943540.012023110.01588910.01756220.0101090.203469

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR0.99999 BTN
5 INR4.99994 BTN
10 INR9.99988 BTN
20 INR19.99976 BTN
50 INR49.99940 BTN
100 INR99.99880 BTN
250 INR249.99700 BTN
500 INR499.99400 BTN
1000 INR999.98800 BTN
2000 INR1999.97600 BTN
5000 INR4999.94000 BTN
10000 INR9999.88000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN1.00001 INR
5 BTN5.00005 INR
10 BTN10.00010 INR
20 BTN20.00020 INR
50 BTN50.00050 INR
100 BTN100.00100 INR
250 BTN250.00250 INR
500 BTN500.00500 INR
1000 BTN1000.01000 INR
2000 BTN2000.02000 INR
5000 BTN5000.05000 INR
10000 BTN10000.10000 INR