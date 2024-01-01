250 Bhutanese ngultrums to Indian rupees

Convert BTN to INR at the real exchange rate

250 btn
249.99 inr

1.000 BTN = 0.9999 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:41
How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN0.99995 INR
5 BTN4.99973 INR
10 BTN9.99946 INR
20 BTN19.99892 INR
50 BTN49.99730 INR
100 BTN99.99460 INR
250 BTN249.98650 INR
500 BTN499.97300 INR
1000 BTN999.94600 INR
2000 BTN1,999.89200 INR
5000 BTN4,999.73000 INR
10000 BTN9,999.46000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR1.00005 BTN
5 INR5.00025 BTN
10 INR10.00050 BTN
20 INR20.00100 BTN
50 INR50.00250 BTN
100 INR100.00500 BTN
250 INR250.01250 BTN
500 INR500.02500 BTN
1000 INR1,000.05000 BTN
2000 INR2,000.10000 BTN
5000 INR5,000.25000 BTN
10000 INR10,000.50000 BTN