5,000 Bhutanese ngultrums to Indian rupees

Convert BTN to INR at the real exchange rate

5,000 btn
5,003.15 inr

1.000 BTN = 1.001 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.731.4651.6490.9717.767
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9231.7161.9321.13620.809
1 USD0.9410.804183.5031.3791.5520.91216.72
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bhutanese ngultrums

BTN to USD

BTN to CAD

BTN to ZAR

BTN to EUR

BTN to GBP

BTN to SGD

BTN to NZD

BTN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN1.00063 INR
5 BTN5.00315 INR
10 BTN10.00630 INR
20 BTN20.01260 INR
50 BTN50.03150 INR
100 BTN100.06300 INR
250 BTN250.15750 INR
500 BTN500.31500 INR
1000 BTN1,000.63000 INR
2000 BTN2,001.26000 INR
5000 BTN5,003.15000 INR
10000 BTN10,006.30000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR0.99937 BTN
5 INR4.99685 BTN
10 INR9.99370 BTN
20 INR19.98740 BTN
50 INR49.96850 BTN
100 INR99.93700 BTN
250 INR249.84250 BTN
500 INR499.68500 BTN
1000 INR999.37000 BTN
2000 INR1,998.74000 BTN
5000 INR4,996.85000 BTN
10000 INR9,993.70000 BTN