Indian rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indian rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0.999 today, reflecting a -0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indian rupee to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 1.001 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 0.999 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.129% decrease in value.