1.00000 INR = 1.00001 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 INR1.00001 BTN
5 INR5.00005 BTN
10 INR10.00010 BTN
20 INR20.00020 BTN
50 INR50.00050 BTN
100 INR100.00100 BTN
250 INR250.00250 BTN
500 INR500.00500 BTN
1000 INR1000.01000 BTN
2000 INR2000.02000 BTN
5000 INR5000.05000 BTN
10000 INR10000.10000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Indian Rupee
1 BTN0.99999 INR
5 BTN4.99995 INR
10 BTN9.99989 INR
20 BTN19.99978 INR
50 BTN49.99945 INR
100 BTN99.99890 INR
250 BTN249.99725 INR
500 BTN499.99450 INR
1000 BTN999.98900 INR
2000 BTN1999.97800 INR
5000 BTN4999.94500 INR
10000 BTN9999.89000 INR