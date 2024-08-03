2,000 Israeli new sheqels to Moroccan dirhams

Convert ILS to MAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 ils
5,174.86 mad

₪1.000 ILS = د.م.2.587 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

ILS to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.72722.7272
Low2.58742.5874
Average2.68462.6823
Change-2.33%-4.37%
View full history

1 ILS to MAD stats

The performance of ILS to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7272 and a 30 day low of 2.5874. This means the 30 day average was 2.6846. The change for ILS to MAD was -2.33.

The performance of ILS to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7272 and a 90 day low of 2.5874. This means the 90 day average was 2.6823. The change for ILS to MAD was -4.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moroccan Dirham
1 ILS2.58743 MAD
5 ILS12.93715 MAD
10 ILS25.87430 MAD
20 ILS51.74860 MAD
50 ILS129.37150 MAD
100 ILS258.74300 MAD
250 ILS646.85750 MAD
500 ILS1,293.71500 MAD
1000 ILS2,587.43000 MAD
2000 ILS5,174.86000 MAD
5000 ILS12,937.15000 MAD
10000 ILS25,874.30000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MAD0.38648 ILS
5 MAD1.93242 ILS
10 MAD3.86483 ILS
20 MAD7.72966 ILS
50 MAD19.32415 ILS
100 MAD38.64830 ILS
250 MAD96.62075 ILS
500 MAD193.24150 ILS
1000 MAD386.48300 ILS
2000 MAD772.96600 ILS
5000 MAD1,932.41500 ILS
10000 MAD3,864.83000 ILS