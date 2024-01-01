250 Moroccan dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₪0.3746 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:47
MAD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 MAD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38700.3904
Low0.37260.3720
Average0.37900.3815
Change-2.01%-2.34%
1 MAD to ILS stats

The performance of MAD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3870 and a 30 day low of 0.3726. This means the 30 day average was 0.3790. The change for MAD to ILS was -2.01.

The performance of MAD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3904 and a 90 day low of 0.3720. This means the 90 day average was 0.3815. The change for MAD to ILS was -2.34.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MAD0.37456 ILS
5 MAD1.87278 ILS
10 MAD3.74555 ILS
20 MAD7.49110 ILS
50 MAD18.72775 ILS
100 MAD37.45550 ILS
250 MAD93.63875 ILS
500 MAD187.27750 ILS
1000 MAD374.55500 ILS
2000 MAD749.11000 ILS
5000 MAD1,872.77500 ILS
10000 MAD3,745.55000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moroccan Dirham
1 ILS2.66983 MAD
5 ILS13.34915 MAD
10 ILS26.69830 MAD
20 ILS53.39660 MAD
50 ILS133.49150 MAD
100 ILS266.98300 MAD
250 ILS667.45750 MAD
500 ILS1,334.91500 MAD
1000 ILS2,669.83000 MAD
2000 ILS5,339.66000 MAD
5000 ILS13,349.15000 MAD
10000 ILS26,698.30000 MAD