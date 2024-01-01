5,000 Honduran lempiras to Swedish kronor

Convert HNL to SEK at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = kr0.4353 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SEK
1 HNL to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43710.4371
Low0.42150.4055
Average0.42810.4185
Change2.71%5.46%
View full history

1 HNL to SEK stats

The performance of HNL to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4371 and a 30 day low of 0.4215. This means the 30 day average was 0.4281. The change for HNL to SEK was 2.71.

The performance of HNL to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4371 and a 90 day low of 0.4055. This means the 90 day average was 0.4185. The change for HNL to SEK was 5.46.

Track market ratesView HNL to SEK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.0781.4761.6220.93521.324
1 GBP1.211.267106.8881.7711.9461.12225.588
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3981.5360.88520.201
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Swedish Krona
1 HNL0.43528 SEK
5 HNL2.17638 SEK
10 HNL4.35276 SEK
20 HNL8.70552 SEK
50 HNL21.76380 SEK
100 HNL43.52760 SEK
250 HNL108.81900 SEK
500 HNL217.63800 SEK
1000 HNL435.27600 SEK
2000 HNL870.55200 SEK
5000 HNL2,176.38000 SEK
10000 HNL4,352.76000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Honduran Lempira
1 SEK2.29739 HNL
5 SEK11.48695 HNL
10 SEK22.97390 HNL
20 SEK45.94780 HNL
50 SEK114.86950 HNL
100 SEK229.73900 HNL
250 SEK574.34750 HNL
500 SEK1,148.69500 HNL
1000 SEK2,297.39000 HNL
2000 SEK4,594.78000 HNL
5000 SEK11,486.95000 HNL
10000 SEK22,973.90000 HNL