Honduran lempiras to Mexican pesos today

Convert HNL to MXN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = Mex$0.7999 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:09
HNL to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MXN
1 HNL to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81890.8189
Low0.78750.7698
Average0.80160.7917
Change-0.17%1.73%
1 HNL to MXN stats

The performance of HNL to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8189 and a 30 day low of 0.7875. This means the 30 day average was 0.8016. The change for HNL to MXN was -0.17.

The performance of HNL to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8189 and a 90 day low of 0.7698. This means the 90 day average was 0.7917. The change for HNL to MXN was 1.73.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.0951.4751.6210.93421.308
1 GBP1.211.267106.9561.7711.9461.12225.58
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3971.5360.88520.182
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Mexican Peso
1 HNL0.79994 MXN
5 HNL3.99970 MXN
10 HNL7.99939 MXN
20 HNL15.99878 MXN
50 HNL39.99695 MXN
100 HNL79.99390 MXN
250 HNL199.98475 MXN
500 HNL399.96950 MXN
1000 HNL799.93900 MXN
2000 HNL1,599.87800 MXN
5000 HNL3,999.69500 MXN
10000 HNL7,999.39000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 MXN1.25010 HNL
5 MXN6.25050 HNL
10 MXN12.50100 HNL
20 MXN25.00200 HNL
50 MXN62.50500 HNL
100 MXN125.01000 HNL
250 MXN312.52500 HNL
500 MXN625.05000 HNL
1000 MXN1,250.10000 HNL
2000 MXN2,500.20000 HNL
5000 MXN6,250.50000 HNL
10000 MXN12,501.00000 HNL