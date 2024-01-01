10 thousand Honduran lempiras to Kenyan shillings

Convert HNL to KES at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = Ksh5.124 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HNL to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 HNL to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.17285.2114
Low5.11035.1103
Average5.13315.1684
Change-0.95%-1.42%
View full history

1 HNL to KES stats

The performance of HNL to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1728 and a 30 day low of 5.1103. This means the 30 day average was 5.1331. The change for HNL to KES was -0.95.

The performance of HNL to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2114 and a 90 day low of 5.1103. This means the 90 day average was 5.1684. The change for HNL to KES was -1.42.

Track market ratesView HNL to KES chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.1251.4751.6210.93421.283
1 GBP1.211.268106.9641.7711.9451.12125.543
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3971.5350.88520.151
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kenyan Shilling
1 HNL5.12361 KES
5 HNL25.61805 KES
10 HNL51.23610 KES
20 HNL102.47220 KES
50 HNL256.18050 KES
100 HNL512.36100 KES
250 HNL1,280.90250 KES
500 HNL2,561.80500 KES
1000 HNL5,123.61000 KES
2000 HNL10,247.22000 KES
5000 HNL25,618.05000 KES
10000 HNL51,236.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Honduran Lempira
1 KES0.19518 HNL
5 KES0.97587 HNL
10 KES1.95175 HNL
20 KES3.90350 HNL
50 KES9.75875 HNL
100 KES19.51750 HNL
250 KES48.79375 HNL
500 KES97.58750 HNL
1000 KES195.17500 HNL
2000 KES390.35000 HNL
5000 KES975.87500 HNL
10000 KES1,951.75000 HNL