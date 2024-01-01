Honduran lempiras to Dominican pesos today

Convert HNL to DOP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = $2.388 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
HNL to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DOP
1 HNL to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.41202.4248
Low2.38772.3877
Average2.39392.4070
Change-1.01%-0.84%
1 HNL to DOP stats

The performance of HNL to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4120 and a 30 day low of 2.3877. This means the 30 day average was 2.3939. The change for HNL to DOP was -1.01.

The performance of HNL to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4248 and a 90 day low of 2.3877. This means the 90 day average was 2.4070. The change for HNL to DOP was -0.84.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05789.2051.4761.6210.93521.285
1 GBP1.211.269107.0651.7721.9461.12225.547
1 USD0.9460.788184.3861.3971.5340.88420.135
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

