1 Honduran lempira to Bahraini dinars
Convert HNL to BHD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Honduran lempiras to Bahraini dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Honduran Lempira
|1 BHD
|65.92930 HNL
|5 BHD
|329.64650 HNL
|10 BHD
|659.29300 HNL
|20 BHD
|1318.58600 HNL
|50 BHD
|3296.46500 HNL
|100 BHD
|6592.93000 HNL
|250 BHD
|16482.32500 HNL
|500 BHD
|32964.65000 HNL
|1000 BHD
|65929.30000 HNL
|2000 BHD
|131858.60000 HNL
|5000 BHD
|329646.50000 HNL
|10000 BHD
|659293.00000 HNL