20 Honduran lempiras to Bulgarian levs

Convert HNL to BGN at the real exchange rate

20 hnl
1.51 bgn

1.00000 HNL = 0.07527 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HNL to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0453586.9811.434951.661920.96518.7698
1GBP1.154411.2068100.4151.656571.91861.11421.6687
1USD0.956650.828638183.20751.37271.589830.9231517.9555
1INR0.01149680.009958690.012018110.01649730.01910680.01109460.215792

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bulgarian Lev
1 HNL0.07527 BGN
5 HNL0.37635 BGN
10 HNL0.75271 BGN
20 HNL1.50541 BGN
50 HNL3.76353 BGN
100 HNL7.52706 BGN
250 HNL18.81765 BGN
500 HNL37.63530 BGN
1000 HNL75.27060 BGN
2000 HNL150.54120 BGN
5000 HNL376.35300 BGN
10000 HNL752.70600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Honduran Lempira
1 BGN13.28540 HNL
5 BGN66.42700 HNL
10 BGN132.85400 HNL
20 BGN265.70800 HNL
50 BGN664.27000 HNL
100 BGN1328.54000 HNL
250 BGN3321.35000 HNL
500 BGN6642.70000 HNL
1000 BGN13285.40000 HNL
2000 BGN26570.80000 HNL
5000 BGN66427.00000 HNL
10000 BGN132854.00000 HNL