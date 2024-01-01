100 Bulgarian levs to Honduran lempiras

Convert BGN to HNL at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = L13.64 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
BGN to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HNL
1 BGN to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.024114.2162
Low13.548213.5482
Average13.812413.9735
Change-2.04%-3.61%
1 BGN to HNL stats

The performance of BGN to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.0241 and a 30 day low of 13.5482. This means the 30 day average was 13.8124. The change for BGN to HNL was -2.04.

The performance of BGN to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.2162 and a 90 day low of 13.5482. This means the 90 day average was 13.9735. The change for BGN to HNL was -3.61.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6941.3971.5331.3380.78918.047
1 EUR1.05811.7921.4791.6231.4160.83519.097
1 NZD0.590.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.656
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.915

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Honduran Lempira
1 BGN13.64150 HNL
5 BGN68.20750 HNL
10 BGN136.41500 HNL
20 BGN272.83000 HNL
50 BGN682.07500 HNL
100 BGN1,364.15000 HNL
250 BGN3,410.37500 HNL
500 BGN6,820.75000 HNL
1000 BGN13,641.50000 HNL
2000 BGN27,283.00000 HNL
5000 BGN68,207.50000 HNL
10000 BGN136,415.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bulgarian Lev
1 HNL0.07331 BGN
5 HNL0.36653 BGN
10 HNL0.73306 BGN
20 HNL1.46611 BGN
50 HNL3.66528 BGN
100 HNL7.33055 BGN
250 HNL18.32638 BGN
500 HNL36.65275 BGN
1000 HNL73.30550 BGN
2000 HNL146.61100 BGN
5000 HNL366.52750 BGN
10000 HNL733.05500 BGN