Bulgarian lev to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Honduran lempiras is currently 13.642 today, reflecting a 0.184% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.022% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 13.698 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 13.539 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.