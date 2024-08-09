Bulgarian lev to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Honduran lempiras is currently 13.849 today, reflecting a -0.177% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.271% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 13.909 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 13.775 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.515% increase in value.