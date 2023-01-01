1 thousand Honduran lempiras to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert HNL to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
147.78 aed

1.00000 HNL = 0.14778 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35 UTC
HNL to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.045687.00171.43541.662720.965118.7258
1GBP1.1539311.2066100.3981.656421.918741.1136621.6091
1USD0.95640.828775183.20741.37281.59020.92317.9091
1INR0.0114940.009960350.012018210.01649850.01911130.01109280.215234

How to convert Honduran lempiras to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HNL0.14778 AED
5 HNL0.73889 AED
10 HNL1.47777 AED
20 HNL2.95554 AED
50 HNL7.38885 AED
100 HNL14.77770 AED
250 HNL36.94425 AED
500 HNL73.88850 AED
1000 HNL147.77700 AED
2000 HNL295.55400 AED
5000 HNL738.88500 AED
10000 HNL1477.77000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Honduran Lempira
1 AED6.76695 HNL
5 AED33.83475 HNL
10 AED67.66950 HNL
20 AED135.33900 HNL
50 AED338.34750 HNL
100 AED676.69500 HNL
250 AED1691.73750 HNL
500 AED3383.47500 HNL
1000 AED6766.95000 HNL
2000 AED13533.90000 HNL
5000 AED33834.75000 HNL
10000 AED67669.50000 HNL