1 thousand Honduran lempiras to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert HNL to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
148.22 aed

L1.000 HNL = د.إ0.1482 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
HNL to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 HNL to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14840.1486
Low0.14790.1479
Average0.14810.1482
Change-0.11%-0.09%
1 HNL to AED stats

The performance of HNL to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1484 and a 30 day low of 0.1479. This means the 30 day average was 0.1481. The change for HNL to AED was -0.11.

The performance of HNL to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1486 and a 90 day low of 0.1479. This means the 90 day average was 0.1482. The change for HNL to AED was -0.09.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10692.881.4951.6390.94321.856
1 GBP1.18711.313110.2711.7751.9461.11925.948
1 USD0.9040.761183.9551.3511.4810.85219.756
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 HNL0.14822 AED
5 HNL0.74109 AED
10 HNL1.48218 AED
20 HNL2.96436 AED
50 HNL7.41090 AED
100 HNL14.82180 AED
250 HNL37.05450 AED
500 HNL74.10900 AED
1000 HNL148.21800 AED
2000 HNL296.43600 AED
5000 HNL741.09000 AED
10000 HNL1,482.18000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Honduran Lempira
1 AED6.74682 HNL
5 AED33.73410 HNL
10 AED67.46820 HNL
20 AED134.93640 HNL
50 AED337.34100 HNL
100 AED674.68200 HNL
250 AED1,686.70500 HNL
500 AED3,373.41000 HNL
1000 AED6,746.82000 HNL
2000 AED13,493.64000 HNL
5000 AED33,734.10000 HNL
10000 AED67,468.20000 HNL