Honduran lempiras to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert HNL to AED at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HNL to AED conversion chart
1 HNL = 0.14558 AED
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HNL to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1473
|0.1483
|Low
|0.1456
|0.1456
|Average
|0.1461
|0.1472
|Change
|-1.20%
|-1.66%
|View full history
1 HNL to AED stats
The performance of HNL to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1473 and a 30 day low of 0.1456. This means the 30 day average was 0.1461. The change for HNL to AED was -1.20.
The performance of HNL to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1483 and a 90 day low of 0.1456. This means the 90 day average was 0.1472. The change for HNL to AED was -1.66.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Honduran lempiras to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Honduran Lempira
|1 AED
|6.86895 HNL
|5 AED
|34.34475 HNL
|10 AED
|68.68950 HNL
|20 AED
|137.37900 HNL
|50 AED
|343.44750 HNL
|100 AED
|686.89500 HNL
|250 AED
|1,717.23750 HNL
|500 AED
|3,434.47500 HNL
|1000 AED
|6,868.95000 HNL
|2000 AED
|13,737.90000 HNL
|5000 AED
|34,344.75000 HNL
|10000 AED
|68,689.50000 HNL