5000 Hong Kong dollars to Myanmar kyats

Convert HKD to MMK at the real exchange rate

5000 hkd
1340690 mmk

1.00000 HKD = 268.13800 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HKD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 MMK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.04887.12351.435861.660330.964618.5937
1GBP1.1534711.2091100.5161.656591.915561.1126421.452
1USD0.954150.827061183.13311.37011.584280.920417.7421
1INR0.0114780.009948640.012028910.01648080.01905720.01107140.213418

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Myanma Kyat
100 HKD26813.80000 MMK
200 HKD53627.60000 MMK
300 HKD80441.40000 MMK
500 HKD134069.00000 MMK
1000 HKD268138.00000 MMK
2000 HKD536276.00000 MMK
2500 HKD670345.00000 MMK
3000 HKD804414.00000 MMK
4000 HKD1072552.00000 MMK
5000 HKD1340690.00000 MMK
10000 HKD2681380.00000 MMK
20000 HKD5362760.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MMK0.00373 HKD
5 MMK0.01865 HKD
10 MMK0.03729 HKD
20 MMK0.07459 HKD
50 MMK0.18647 HKD
100 MMK0.37294 HKD
250 MMK0.93236 HKD
500 MMK1.86472 HKD
1000 MMK3.72943 HKD
2000 MMK7.45886 HKD
5000 MMK18.64715 HKD
10000 MMK37.29430 HKD