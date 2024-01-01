Guyanaese dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert GYD to KWD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ك0.001469 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
GYD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 GYD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00150.0015
Average0.00150.0015
Change0.14%0.16%
1 GYD to KWD stats

The performance of GYD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0015. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for GYD to KWD was 0.14.

The performance of GYD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0015. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for GYD to KWD was 0.16.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GYD0.00147 KWD
5 GYD0.00735 KWD
10 GYD0.01469 KWD
20 GYD0.02939 KWD
50 GYD0.07347 KWD
100 GYD0.14693 KWD
250 GYD0.36733 KWD
500 GYD0.73466 KWD
1000 GYD1.46931 KWD
2000 GYD2.93862 KWD
5000 GYD7.34655 KWD
10000 GYD14.69310 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KWD680.59100 GYD
5 KWD3,402.95500 GYD
10 KWD6,805.91000 GYD
20 KWD13,611.82000 GYD
50 KWD34,029.55000 GYD
100 KWD68,059.10000 GYD
250 KWD170,147.75000 GYD
500 KWD340,295.50000 GYD
1000 KWD680,591.00000 GYD
2000 KWD1,361,182.00000 GYD
5000 KWD3,402,955.00000 GYD
10000 KWD6,805,910.00000 GYD