Guyanaese dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert GYD to KES at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = Ksh0.6179 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:06
GYD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 GYD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62080.6208
Low0.61600.6145
Average0.61750.6173
Change0.11%-0.14%
1 GYD to KES stats

The performance of GYD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6208 and a 30 day low of 0.6160. This means the 30 day average was 0.6175. The change for GYD to KES was 0.11.

The performance of GYD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6208 and a 90 day low of 0.6145. This means the 90 day average was 0.6173. The change for GYD to KES was -0.14.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05889.2941.4771.6220.93621.296
1 GBP1.211.27107.1921.7731.9471.12325.564
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5330.88420.126
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 GYD0.61790 KES
5 GYD3.08951 KES
10 GYD6.17902 KES
20 GYD12.35804 KES
50 GYD30.89510 KES
100 GYD61.79020 KES
250 GYD154.47550 KES
500 GYD308.95100 KES
1000 GYD617.90200 KES
2000 GYD1,235.80400 KES
5000 GYD3,089.51000 KES
10000 GYD6,179.02000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KES1.61838 GYD
5 KES8.09190 GYD
10 KES16.18380 GYD
20 KES32.36760 GYD
50 KES80.91900 GYD
100 KES161.83800 GYD
250 KES404.59500 GYD
500 KES809.19000 GYD
1000 KES1,618.38000 GYD
2000 KES3,236.76000 GYD
5000 KES8,091.90000 GYD
10000 KES16,183.80000 GYD