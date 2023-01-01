10 Guyanaese dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert GYD to KES at the real exchange rate

10 gyd
7 kes

1.00000 GYD = 0.70871 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44 UTC
GYD to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867951.047487.15051.436721.661750.966518.5928
1GBP1.1521411.20675100.4091.65531.914561.1135421.4215
1USD0.954750.828672183.20651.37171.586550.922917.7514
1INR0.01147440.009959220.012018310.01648550.01906760.01109170.213342

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Kenyan shillings

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 GYD0.70871 KES
5 GYD3.54356 KES
10 GYD7.08711 KES
20 GYD14.17422 KES
50 GYD35.43555 KES
100 GYD70.87110 KES
250 GYD177.17775 KES
500 GYD354.35550 KES
1000 GYD708.71100 KES
2000 GYD1417.42200 KES
5000 GYD3543.55500 KES
10000 GYD7087.11000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KES1.41101 GYD
5 KES7.05505 GYD
10 KES14.11010 GYD
20 KES28.22020 GYD
50 KES70.55050 GYD
100 KES141.10100 GYD
250 KES352.75250 GYD
500 KES705.50500 GYD
1000 KES1411.01000 GYD
2000 KES2822.02000 GYD
5000 KES7055.05000 GYD
10000 KES14110.10000 GYD