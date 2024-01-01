Guyanaese dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert GYD to ILS at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ₪0.01787 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
GYD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 GYD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01830.0183
Low0.01780.0174
Average0.01800.0179
Change-1.36%0.40%
1 GYD to ILS stats

The performance of GYD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0183 and a 30 day low of 0.0178. This means the 30 day average was 0.0180. The change for GYD to ILS was -1.36.

The performance of GYD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0183 and a 90 day low of 0.0174. This means the 90 day average was 0.0179. The change for GYD to ILS was 0.40.

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GYD0.01787 ILS
5 GYD0.08937 ILS
10 GYD0.17875 ILS
20 GYD0.35750 ILS
50 GYD0.89374 ILS
100 GYD1.78748 ILS
250 GYD4.46870 ILS
500 GYD8.93740 ILS
1000 GYD17.87480 ILS
2000 GYD35.74960 ILS
5000 GYD89.37400 ILS
10000 GYD178.74800 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guyanaese Dollar
1 ILS55.94480 GYD
5 ILS279.72400 GYD
10 ILS559.44800 GYD
20 ILS1,118.89600 GYD
50 ILS2,797.24000 GYD
100 ILS5,594.48000 GYD
250 ILS13,986.20000 GYD
500 ILS27,972.40000 GYD
1000 ILS55,944.80000 GYD
2000 ILS111,889.60000 GYD
5000 ILS279,724.00000 GYD
10000 ILS559,448.00000 GYD