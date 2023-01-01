1 Guyanaese dollar to Israeli new sheqels

1.00000 GYD = 0.01836 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:38 UTC
GYD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GYD0.01836 ILS
5 GYD0.09180 ILS
10 GYD0.18359 ILS
20 GYD0.36719 ILS
50 GYD0.91797 ILS
100 GYD1.83594 ILS
250 GYD4.58985 ILS
500 GYD9.17970 ILS
1000 GYD18.35940 ILS
2000 GYD36.71880 ILS
5000 GYD91.79700 ILS
10000 GYD183.59400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guyanaese Dollar
1 ILS54.46790 GYD
5 ILS272.33950 GYD
10 ILS544.67900 GYD
20 ILS1089.35800 GYD
50 ILS2723.39500 GYD
100 ILS5446.79000 GYD
250 ILS13616.97500 GYD
500 ILS27233.95000 GYD
1000 ILS54467.90000 GYD
2000 ILS108935.80000 GYD
5000 ILS272339.50000 GYD
10000 ILS544679.00000 GYD