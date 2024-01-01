Guyanaese dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert GYD to HKD at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = $0.03720 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Track the exchange rate

GYD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 GYD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03730.0374
Low0.03710.0371
Average0.03720.0372
Change-0.04%-0.58%
View full history

1 GYD to HKD stats

The performance of GYD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0373 and a 30 day low of 0.0371. This means the 30 day average was 0.0372. The change for GYD to HKD was -0.04.

The performance of GYD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0374 and a 90 day low of 0.0371. This means the 90 day average was 0.0372. The change for GYD to HKD was -0.58.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3361.4781.6220.93621.307
1 GBP1.211.271107.2341.7741.9471.12325.576
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3961.5320.88420.126
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Compare exchange rates

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 GYD0.03720 HKD
5 GYD0.18599 HKD
10 GYD0.37197 HKD
20 GYD0.74395 HKD
50 GYD1.85987 HKD
100 GYD3.71974 HKD
250 GYD9.29935 HKD
500 GYD18.59870 HKD
1000 GYD37.19740 HKD
2000 GYD74.39480 HKD
5000 GYD185.98700 HKD
10000 GYD371.97400 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
100 HKD2,688.36000 GYD
200 HKD5,376.72000 GYD
300 HKD8,065.08000 GYD
500 HKD13,441.80000 GYD
1000 HKD26,883.60000 GYD
2000 HKD53,767.20000 GYD
2500 HKD67,209.00000 GYD
3000 HKD80,650.80000 GYD
4000 HKD107,534.40000 GYD
5000 HKD134,418.00000 GYD
10000 HKD268,836.00000 GYD
20000 HKD537,672.00000 GYD