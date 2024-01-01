Guyanaese dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert GYD to AED at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = د.إ0.01756 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GYD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 GYD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01760.0176
Low0.01750.0175
Average0.01760.0176
Change-0.14%-0.38%
View full history

1 GYD to AED stats

The performance of GYD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0176 and a 30 day low of 0.0175. This means the 30 day average was 0.0176. The change for GYD to AED was -0.14.

The performance of GYD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0176 and a 90 day low of 0.0175. This means the 90 day average was 0.0176. The change for GYD to AED was -0.38.

Track market ratesView GYD to AED chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3691.4781.6220.93621.304
1 GBP1.211.271107.2591.7741.9471.12425.568
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.116
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GYD0.01756 AED
5 GYD0.08779 AED
10 GYD0.17557 AED
20 GYD0.35114 AED
50 GYD0.87785 AED
100 GYD1.75571 AED
250 GYD4.38928 AED
500 GYD8.77855 AED
1000 GYD17.55710 AED
2000 GYD35.11420 AED
5000 GYD87.78550 AED
10000 GYD175.57100 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Guyanaese Dollar
1 AED56.95690 GYD
5 AED284.78450 GYD
10 AED569.56900 GYD
20 AED1,139.13800 GYD
50 AED2,847.84500 GYD
100 AED5,695.69000 GYD
250 AED14,239.22500 GYD
500 AED28,478.45000 GYD
1000 AED56,956.90000 GYD
2000 AED113,913.80000 GYD
5000 AED284,784.50000 GYD
10000 AED569,569.00000 GYD