1 Guinean franc to Bahraini dinars

Convert GNF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 gnf
0.000 bhd

1.00000 GNF = 0.00004 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:1 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GNF to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867351.048287.20761.436771.658540.965518.5368
1GBP1.1529411.20845100.541.656421.91211.1131621.3707
1USD0.9540.827506183.19751.37071.582280.921117.6844
1INR0.01146690.009946290.012019610.01647530.01901830.01107120.212559

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 GNF0.00004 BHD
5 GNF0.00022 BHD
10 GNF0.00044 BHD
20 GNF0.00088 BHD
50 GNF0.00220 BHD
100 GNF0.00439 BHD
250 GNF0.01098 BHD
500 GNF0.02195 BHD
1000 GNF0.04391 BHD
2000 GNF0.08782 BHD
5000 GNF0.21954 BHD
10000 GNF0.43908 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Guinean Franc
1 BHD22774.80000 GNF
5 BHD113874.00000 GNF
10 BHD227748.00000 GNF
20 BHD455496.00000 GNF
50 BHD1138740.00000 GNF
100 BHD2277480.00000 GNF
250 BHD5693700.00000 GNF
500 BHD11387400.00000 GNF
1000 BHD22774800.00000 GNF
2000 BHD45549600.00000 GNF
5000 BHD113874000.00000 GNF
10000 BHD227748000.00000 GNF