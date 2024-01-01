1 thousand Euros to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert EUR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
518,423 kzt

€1.000 EUR = ₸518.4 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High521.7990521.7990
Low512.6220472.7610
Average516.6292496.6154
Change0.86%8.58%
1 EUR to KZT stats

The performance of EUR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 521.7990 and a 30 day low of 512.6220. This means the 30 day average was 516.6292. The change for EUR to KZT was 0.86.

The performance of EUR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 521.7990 and a 90 day low of 472.7610. This means the 90 day average was 496.6154. The change for EUR to KZT was 8.58.

Conversion rates Euro / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EUR518.42300 KZT
5 EUR2,592.11500 KZT
10 EUR5,184.23000 KZT
20 EUR10,368.46000 KZT
50 EUR25,921.15000 KZT
100 EUR51,842.30000 KZT
250 EUR129,605.75000 KZT
500 EUR259,211.50000 KZT
1000 EUR518,423.00000 KZT
2000 EUR1,036,846.00000 KZT
5000 EUR2,592,115.00000 KZT
10000 EUR5,184,230.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Euro
1 KZT0.00193 EUR
5 KZT0.00964 EUR
10 KZT0.01929 EUR
20 KZT0.03858 EUR
50 KZT0.09645 EUR
100 KZT0.19289 EUR
250 KZT0.48223 EUR
500 KZT0.96447 EUR
1000 KZT1.92893 EUR
2000 KZT3.85786 EUR
5000 KZT9.64465 EUR
10000 KZT19.28930 EUR