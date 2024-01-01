5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Euros

Convert KZT to EUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 kzt
10.32 eur

1.00000 KZT = 0.00206 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:52
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Euro
1 KZT0.00206 EUR
5 KZT0.01032 EUR
10 KZT0.02064 EUR
20 KZT0.04128 EUR
50 KZT0.10319 EUR
100 KZT0.20638 EUR
250 KZT0.51594 EUR
500 KZT1.03188 EUR
1000 KZT2.06377 EUR
2000 KZT4.12754 EUR
5000 KZT10.31885 EUR
10000 KZT20.63770 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 EUR484.54900 KZT
5 EUR2422.74500 KZT
10 EUR4845.49000 KZT
20 EUR9690.98000 KZT
50 EUR24227.45000 KZT
100 EUR48454.90000 KZT
250 EUR121137.25000 KZT
500 EUR242274.50000 KZT
1000 EUR484549.00000 KZT
2000 EUR969098.00000 KZT
5000 EUR2422745.00000 KZT
10000 EUR4845490.00000 KZT