Euro to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 518.423 today, reflecting a 1.110% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.820% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 518.994 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 511.766 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.617% increase in value.