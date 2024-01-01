Costa Rican colóns to South Korean wons today

Convert CRC to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
2,594 krw

₡1.000 CRC = ₩2.594 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.65182.6785
Low2.57972.5797
Average2.61802.6323
Change-1.34%-2.87%
View full history

1 CRC to KRW stats

The performance of CRC to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6518 and a 30 day low of 2.5797. This means the 30 day average was 2.6180. The change for CRC to KRW was -1.34.

The performance of CRC to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6785 and a 90 day low of 2.5797. This means the 90 day average was 2.6323. The change for CRC to KRW was -2.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / South Korean Won
1 CRC2.59380 KRW
5 CRC12.96900 KRW
10 CRC25.93800 KRW
20 CRC51.87600 KRW
50 CRC129.69000 KRW
100 CRC259.38000 KRW
250 CRC648.45000 KRW
500 CRC1,296.90000 KRW
1000 CRC2,593.80000 KRW
2000 CRC5,187.60000 KRW
5000 CRC12,969.00000 KRW
10000 CRC25,938.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Costa Rican Colón
1 KRW0.38554 CRC
5 KRW1.92768 CRC
10 KRW3.85535 CRC
20 KRW7.71070 CRC
50 KRW19.27675 CRC
100 KRW38.55350 CRC
250 KRW96.38375 CRC
500 KRW192.76750 CRC
1000 KRW385.53500 CRC
2000 KRW771.07000 CRC
5000 KRW1,927.67500 CRC
10000 KRW3,855.35000 CRC
20000 KRW7,710.70000 CRC
30000 KRW11,566.05000 CRC
40000 KRW15,421.40000 CRC
50000 KRW19,276.75000 CRC