1 thousand Costa Rican colóns to South Korean wons

Convert CRC to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
2,581 krw

1.00000 CRC = 2.58073 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / South Korean Won
1 CRC2.58073 KRW
5 CRC12.90365 KRW
10 CRC25.80730 KRW
20 CRC51.61460 KRW
50 CRC129.03650 KRW
100 CRC258.07300 KRW
250 CRC645.18250 KRW
500 CRC1290.36500 KRW
1000 CRC2580.73000 KRW
2000 CRC5161.46000 KRW
5000 CRC12903.65000 KRW
10000 CRC25807.30000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Costa Rican Colón
1 KRW0.38749 CRC
5 KRW1.93744 CRC
10 KRW3.87488 CRC
20 KRW7.74976 CRC
50 KRW19.37440 CRC
100 KRW38.74880 CRC
250 KRW96.87200 CRC
500 KRW193.74400 CRC
1000 KRW387.48800 CRC
2000 KRW774.97600 CRC
5000 KRW1937.44000 CRC
10000 KRW3874.88000 CRC