Costa Rican colóns to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert CRC to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
30,940.80 idr

₡1.000 CRC = Rp30.94 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High31.081131.6839
Low30.479430.4794
Average30.762031.0133
Change-0.45%-2.35%
View full history

1 CRC to IDR stats

The performance of CRC to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.0811 and a 30 day low of 30.4794. This means the 30 day average was 30.7620. The change for CRC to IDR was -0.45.

The performance of CRC to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.6839 and a 90 day low of 30.4794. This means the 90 day average was 31.0133. The change for CRC to IDR was -2.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CRC30.94080 IDR
5 CRC154.70400 IDR
10 CRC309.40800 IDR
20 CRC618.81600 IDR
50 CRC1,547.04000 IDR
100 CRC3,094.08000 IDR
250 CRC7,735.20000 IDR
500 CRC15,470.40000 IDR
1000 CRC30,940.80000 IDR
2000 CRC61,881.60000 IDR
5000 CRC154,704.00000 IDR
10000 CRC309,408.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Costa Rican Colón
1 IDR0.03232 CRC
5 IDR0.16160 CRC
10 IDR0.32320 CRC
20 IDR0.64640 CRC
50 IDR1.61599 CRC
100 IDR3.23198 CRC
250 IDR8.07995 CRC
500 IDR16.15990 CRC
1000 IDR32.31980 CRC
2000 IDR64.63960 CRC
5000 IDR161.59900 CRC
10000 IDR323.19800 CRC