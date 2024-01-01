Costa Rican colóns to Indonesian rupiahs today
Convert CRC to IDR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 CRC to IDR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|31.0811
|31.6839
|Low
|30.4794
|30.4794
|Average
|30.7620
|31.0133
|Change
|-0.45%
|-2.35%
|View full history
1 CRC to IDR stats
The performance of CRC to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 31.0811 and a 30 day low of 30.4794. This means the 30 day average was 30.7620. The change for CRC to IDR was -0.45.
The performance of CRC to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 31.6839 and a 90 day low of 30.4794. This means the 90 day average was 31.0133. The change for CRC to IDR was -2.35.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Indonesian rupiahs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 CRC
|30.94080 IDR
|5 CRC
|154.70400 IDR
|10 CRC
|309.40800 IDR
|20 CRC
|618.81600 IDR
|50 CRC
|1,547.04000 IDR
|100 CRC
|3,094.08000 IDR
|250 CRC
|7,735.20000 IDR
|500 CRC
|15,470.40000 IDR
|1000 CRC
|30,940.80000 IDR
|2000 CRC
|61,881.60000 IDR
|5000 CRC
|154,704.00000 IDR
|10000 CRC
|309,408.00000 IDR