100 Indonesian rupiahs to Costa Rican colóns

Convert IDR to CRC at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = ₡0.03204 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:11
Wise

IDR to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 IDR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03320.0344
Low0.03200.0320
Average0.03260.0333
Change-3.46%-4.78%
1 IDR to CRC stats

The performance of IDR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0332 and a 30 day low of 0.0320. This means the 30 day average was 0.0326. The change for IDR to CRC was -3.46.

The performance of IDR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0344 and a 90 day low of 0.0320. This means the 90 day average was 0.0333. The change for IDR to CRC was -4.78.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Costa Rican Colón
1 IDR0.03204 CRC
5 IDR0.16019 CRC
10 IDR0.32037 CRC
20 IDR0.64075 CRC
50 IDR1.60187 CRC
100 IDR3.20375 CRC
250 IDR8.00937 CRC
500 IDR16.01875 CRC
1000 IDR32.03750 CRC
2000 IDR64.07500 CRC
5000 IDR160.18750 CRC
10000 IDR320.37500 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CRC31.21340 IDR
5 CRC156.06700 IDR
10 CRC312.13400 IDR
20 CRC624.26800 IDR
50 CRC1,560.67000 IDR
100 CRC3,121.34000 IDR
250 CRC7,803.35000 IDR
500 CRC15,606.70000 IDR
1000 CRC31,213.40000 IDR
2000 CRC62,426.80000 IDR
5000 CRC156,067.00000 IDR
10000 CRC312,134.00000 IDR