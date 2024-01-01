Costa Rican colóns to Guinean francs today

Convert CRC to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
16,396 gnf

₡1.000 CRC = GFr16.40 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:37
CRC to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.470116.9139
Low16.110916.1109
Average16.313916.4536
Change0.09%-3.03%
1 CRC to GNF stats

The performance of CRC to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.4701 and a 30 day low of 16.1109. This means the 30 day average was 16.3139. The change for CRC to GNF was 0.09.

The performance of CRC to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.9139 and a 90 day low of 16.1109. This means the 90 day average was 16.4536. The change for CRC to GNF was -3.03.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Guinean Franc
1 CRC16.39600 GNF
5 CRC81.98000 GNF
10 CRC163.96000 GNF
20 CRC327.92000 GNF
50 CRC819.80000 GNF
100 CRC1,639.60000 GNF
250 CRC4,099.00000 GNF
500 CRC8,198.00000 GNF
1000 CRC16,396.00000 GNF
2000 CRC32,792.00000 GNF
5000 CRC81,980.00000 GNF
10000 CRC163,960.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 GNF0.06099 CRC
5 GNF0.30495 CRC
10 GNF0.60991 CRC
20 GNF1.21981 CRC
50 GNF3.04953 CRC
100 GNF6.09905 CRC
250 GNF15.24763 CRC
500 GNF30.49525 CRC
1000 GNF60.99050 CRC
2000 GNF121.98100 CRC
5000 GNF304.95250 CRC
10000 GNF609.90500 CRC