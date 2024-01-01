Costa Rican colóns to Djiboutian francs today

Convert CRC to DJF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
339 djf

₡1.000 CRC = Fdj0.3392 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34010.3499
Low0.33270.3327
Average0.33700.3400
Change0.30%-3.07%
1 CRC to DJF stats

The performance of CRC to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3401 and a 30 day low of 0.3327. This means the 30 day average was 0.3370. The change for CRC to DJF was 0.30.

The performance of CRC to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3499 and a 90 day low of 0.3327. This means the 90 day average was 0.3400. The change for CRC to DJF was -3.07.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Djiboutian Franc
1 CRC0.33917 DJF
5 CRC1.69584 DJF
10 CRC3.39167 DJF
20 CRC6.78334 DJF
50 CRC16.95835 DJF
100 CRC33.91670 DJF
250 CRC84.79175 DJF
500 CRC169.58350 DJF
1000 CRC339.16700 DJF
2000 CRC678.33400 DJF
5000 CRC1,695.83500 DJF
10000 CRC3,391.67000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 DJF2.94840 CRC
5 DJF14.74200 CRC
10 DJF29.48400 CRC
20 DJF58.96800 CRC
50 DJF147.42000 CRC
100 DJF294.84000 CRC
250 DJF737.10000 CRC
500 DJF1,474.20000 CRC
1000 DJF2,948.40000 CRC
2000 DJF5,896.80000 CRC
5000 DJF14,742.00000 CRC
10000 DJF29,484.00000 CRC