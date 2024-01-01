10 thousand Costa Rican colóns to Djiboutian francs

Convert CRC to DJF at the real exchange rate

10,000 crc
3,444 djf

1.00000 CRC = 0.34440 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Djiboutian Franc
1 CRC0.34440 DJF
5 CRC1.72201 DJF
10 CRC3.44401 DJF
20 CRC6.88802 DJF
50 CRC17.22005 DJF
100 CRC34.44010 DJF
250 CRC86.10025 DJF
500 CRC172.20050 DJF
1000 CRC344.40100 DJF
2000 CRC688.80200 DJF
5000 CRC1722.00500 DJF
10000 CRC3444.01000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 DJF2.90359 CRC
5 DJF14.51795 CRC
10 DJF29.03590 CRC
20 DJF58.07180 CRC
50 DJF145.17950 CRC
100 DJF290.35900 CRC
250 DJF725.89750 CRC
500 DJF1451.79500 CRC
1000 DJF2903.59000 CRC
2000 DJF5807.18000 CRC
5000 DJF14517.95000 CRC
10000 DJF29035.90000 CRC