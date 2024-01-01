Costa Rican colóns to Swiss francs today

Convert CRC to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
1.64 chf

₡1.000 CRC = SFr.0.001639 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00170.0018
Low0.00160.0016
Average0.00170.0017
Change-4.37%-8.20%
View full history

1 CRC to CHF stats

The performance of CRC to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0017 and a 30 day low of 0.0016. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for CRC to CHF was -4.37.

The performance of CRC to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0016. This means the 90 day average was 0.0017. The change for CRC to CHF was -8.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Swiss Franc
1 CRC0.00164 CHF
5 CRC0.00819 CHF
10 CRC0.01639 CHF
20 CRC0.03277 CHF
50 CRC0.08193 CHF
100 CRC0.16385 CHF
250 CRC0.40963 CHF
500 CRC0.81927 CHF
1000 CRC1.63853 CHF
2000 CRC3.27706 CHF
5000 CRC8.19265 CHF
10000 CRC16.38530 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Costa Rican Colón
1 CHF610.30400 CRC
5 CHF3,051.52000 CRC
10 CHF6,103.04000 CRC
20 CHF12,206.08000 CRC
50 CHF30,515.20000 CRC
100 CHF61,030.40000 CRC
250 CHF152,576.00000 CRC
500 CHF305,152.00000 CRC
1000 CHF610,304.00000 CRC
2000 CHF1,220,608.00000 CRC
5000 CHF3,051,520.00000 CRC
10000 CHF6,103,040.00000 CRC