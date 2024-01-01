Costa Rican colóns to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert CRC to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
7.02 aed

₡1.000 CRC = د.إ0.007015 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00700.0072
Low0.00690.0069
Average0.00700.0070
Change0.35%-3.04%
View full history

1 CRC to AED stats

The performance of CRC to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0070 and a 30 day low of 0.0069. This means the 30 day average was 0.0070. The change for CRC to AED was 0.35.

The performance of CRC to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0072 and a 90 day low of 0.0069. This means the 90 day average was 0.0070. The change for CRC to AED was -3.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CRC0.00702 AED
5 CRC0.03508 AED
10 CRC0.07015 AED
20 CRC0.14030 AED
50 CRC0.35076 AED
100 CRC0.70152 AED
250 CRC1.75379 AED
500 CRC3.50758 AED
1000 CRC7.01516 AED
2000 CRC14.03032 AED
5000 CRC35.07580 AED
10000 CRC70.15160 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Costa Rican Colón
1 AED142.54800 CRC
5 AED712.74000 CRC
10 AED1,425.48000 CRC
20 AED2,850.96000 CRC
50 AED7,127.40000 CRC
100 AED14,254.80000 CRC
250 AED35,637.00000 CRC
500 AED71,274.00000 CRC
1000 AED142,548.00000 CRC
2000 AED285,096.00000 CRC
5000 AED712,740.00000 CRC
10000 AED1,425,480.00000 CRC