Colombian pesos to Honduran lempiras today

Convert COP to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
5.98 hnl

$1.000 COP = L0.005983 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00630.0065
Low0.00600.0059
Average0.00620.0062
Change-1.24%-5.33%
1 COP to HNL stats

The performance of COP to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0063 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0062. The change for COP to HNL was -1.24.

The performance of COP to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0062. The change for COP to HNL was -5.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 COP0.00598 HNL
5 COP0.02991 HNL
10 COP0.05983 HNL
20 COP0.11965 HNL
50 COP0.29913 HNL
100 COP0.59825 HNL
250 COP1.49563 HNL
500 COP2.99127 HNL
1000 COP5.98253 HNL
2000 COP11.96506 HNL
5000 COP29.91265 HNL
10000 COP59.82530 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Colombian Peso
1 HNL167.15300 COP
5 HNL835.76500 COP
10 HNL1,671.53000 COP
20 HNL3,343.06000 COP
50 HNL8,357.65000 COP
100 HNL16,715.30000 COP
250 HNL41,788.25000 COP
500 HNL83,576.50000 COP
1000 HNL167,153.00000 COP
2000 HNL334,306.00000 COP
5000 HNL835,765.00000 COP
10000 HNL1,671,530.00000 COP