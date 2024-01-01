20 Colombian pesos to Honduran lempiras

Convert COP to HNL at the real exchange rate

20 cop
0.13 hnl

1.00000 COP = 0.00631 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
How to convert Colombian pesos to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Honduran Lempira
1 COP0.00631 HNL
5 COP0.03157 HNL
10 COP0.06315 HNL
20 COP0.12629 HNL
50 COP0.31573 HNL
100 COP0.63146 HNL
250 COP1.57864 HNL
500 COP3.15729 HNL
1000 COP6.31457 HNL
2000 COP12.62914 HNL
5000 COP31.57285 HNL
10000 COP63.14570 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Colombian Peso
1 HNL158.36400 COP
5 HNL791.82000 COP
10 HNL1583.64000 COP
20 HNL3167.28000 COP
50 HNL7918.20000 COP
100 HNL15836.40000 COP
250 HNL39591.00000 COP
500 HNL79182.00000 COP
1000 HNL158364.00000 COP
2000 HNL316728.00000 COP
5000 HNL791820.00000 COP
10000 HNL1583640.00000 COP